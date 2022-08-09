Clear
79 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him, sheriff’s officials said.

A beachgoer saw a portion of the man’s body protruding from the sand on Hutchinson Island early Monday and called for help, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The man was apparently resting beneath the dune while recording the sunrise when the hill of sand collapsed, detectives said. They said it appears the man had died as a result of being trapped underneath the sand.

Detectives don’t suspect foul play, but they are awaiting results of toxicology tests before deeming it to be a “tragic accident,” the post said.

Hutchinson Island is north of West Palm Beach on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 