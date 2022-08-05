Cloudy
Zillow, Monster Beverage fall; Yelp, Atlassian rise

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., down $2.89 to $14.59.

The owner of CNN and HBO reported a surprising loss for the second quarter.

Atlassian Corp., up $38.18 to $268.59.

The software company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast for the current quarter.

Twilio Inc., down $13.27 to $84.92.

The communications software company gave investors a disappointing earnings and revenue forecast.

Zillow Group Inc., down 76 cents to $37.37.

The online real estate marketplace gave investors a weak financial forecast for the current quarter.

IRobot Corp., up $9.55 to $59.54.

Amazon is buying the maker of Roomba vacuums for about $1.7 billion.

Yelp Inc., up $5.94 to $38.26.

The online reviews site beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

B&G Foods Inc., down $1.90 to $23.43.

The food producer’s second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Monster Beverage Corp., down $4.98 to $91.38.

The energy drink maker reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.

