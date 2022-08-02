Deputy shot while serving papers at North Carolina home dies

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy died after he and two other deputies were shot while trying to serve involuntary commitment papers at a North Carolina home, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Wayne County deputies went to a home south of Goldsboro to serve the papers about 10:30 a.m. Monday when someone inside opened fire, wounding all three, county officials said in a tweet. The suspect was barricaded inside the home for hours and about 8 p.m., SWAT team members entered the home and found the suspect, identified as Jourdan Hamilton, 33, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

The deputies were taken to hospitals, and on Monday night, officials said Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, was in critical condition and the two other deputies, Cpl. Andrew Cox, 37, and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres, 27, were stable. On Tuesday, officials announced that Fishman had died.

The deputies had no reason to believe the suspect was dangerous when they initially came to serve the papers, county spokesperson Joel Gillie told reporters Monday.

Fishman had worked for the sheriff’s office since 2010 and previously worked for the Mount Olive Police Department, where he was still a reserve officer, county officials said.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff in Fishman’s honor.