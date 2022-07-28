Clear
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin says he tested positive for COVID

By AP News
FILE - Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing to examine a post-Roe America, focusing on the legal consequences of the Dobbs decision, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Durbin said he tested positive Thursday, July 28, for COVID-19 and was in quarantine with what he described as minor symptoms. The No. 2 Senate Democrat, who said in a statement he was vaccinated and had received two booster shots, planned to continue to work remotely.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said he tested positive Thursday for COVID-19 and was in quarantine with what he described as minor symptoms.

The No. 2 Senate Democrat, who said in a statement he was vaccinated and had received two coronavirus booster shots, planned to continue to work remotely.

The 77-year-old Durbin’s announcement comes after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week he tested positive following travel to the White House, Maine and Florida. Earlier this week, Pritzker said on Twitter that he’d tested negative for the virus.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation, days after he had also tested positive.

