FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge

By AP News
FILE - Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa is seen in Washington on July 26, 1959. The FBI found no evidence of the missing boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge, a spokeswoman said Thursday, July 21, 2022. The decades-long mystery turned last year to land next to a former landfill under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City. (AP Photo, File)

FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge

DETROIT (AP) — The FBI found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

The decadeslong mystery turned last year to land next to a former landfill under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City. The FBI conducted a search there in early June.

“Nothing of evidentiary value was discovered during that search,” said Mara Schneider, an FBI spokeswoman in Detroit.

“While we do not currently anticipate any additional activity at the site, the FBI will continue to pursue any viable lead in our efforts to locate Mr. Hoffa,” she said.

Authorities believe Hoffa disappeared in suburban Detroit in 1975 while meeting with reputed mobsters.

By ED WHITE
Associated Press

