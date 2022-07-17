4 dead after sheriff’s office helicopter crash in New Mexico
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Four people have been killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, authorities said Sunday.
Sheriff’s officials said three people from the sheriff’s office and a county firefighter were aboard the helicopter when it went down near Las Vegas, New Mexico, about 123 miles (197 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque.
A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the Bell UH-1H helicopter crashed around 10 p.m. Saturday.
New Mexico State Police confirmed the crash and the fatalities around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities said the four people aboard the helicopter were heading back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters with a wildfire.
They didn’t immediately identify the four who died or disclose any details about the crash.
“There are no known survivors,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said in a statement. “At this time the investigation into this incident is in its preliminary stages.”
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.
Authorities said the Metro 2 helicopter’s last recorded position was 2:32 p.m. Saturday near Las Vegas.
Bernalillo County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty posted on social media that she was “absolutely devastated” to hear of the fatal crash.
___
This story has been corrected to show that Las Vegas, New Mexico, is northeast of Albuquerque, not southeast.