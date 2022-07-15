Clear
100.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.81 to $97.59 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $2.06 to $101.16 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $3.21 a gallon. August heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.70 a gallon. August natural gas rose 42 cents to $7.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $2.20 to $1,703.60 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 36 cents to $18.59 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $3.23 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.56 Japanese yen from 138.87 yen. The euro rose to $1.0081 from $1.0032.

The Associated Press

payday loans online payday loans near me
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
payday loans online payday loans near me
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert