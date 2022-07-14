Clear
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/14/2022

By AP News

Wall Street closed lower Thursday and banks were among the biggest weights on the market following weak earnings and a warning from JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan Chase reported a sharp drop in earnings for its latest quarter, falling short of forecasts. CEO Jamie Dimon reaffirmed a pessimistic view for the economy.

Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier. It follows a worrisome report on Wednesday showing consumer inflation is still accelerating.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.40 points, or 0.3%, to 3,790.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.62 points, or 0.5%, to 30,630.17.

The Nasdaq rose 3.60 points, less than 0.1%, to 11,251.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.53 points, or 1.1%, to 1,707.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 109.00 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is down 707.98 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 384.12 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 61.86 points, or 3.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 975.80 points, or 20.5%.

The Dow is down 5,708.13 points, or 15.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,393.79 points, or 28.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 537.81 points, or 24%.

