Police fatally shoot man in Minneapolis apartment standoff

By AP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police fatally shot a man early Thursday, ending an hourslong standoff at a Minneapolis apartment complex that began with a shooting before officers arrived, officials said.

Authorities negotiated with the man for about six hours before police shot him, said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten. He was taken to a hospital and died, officials said.

Authorities didn’t immediately say exactly what prompted police to shoot.

The standoff began about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a mother with two young children reported a man was trying to shoot into their apartment through the wall, police said. When officers arrived, they heard more shots being fired and began evacuating the building.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was investigating the shooting by police.

