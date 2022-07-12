Clear
96.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Girl pulled from Kansas City amusement park pool dies

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A young girl who was pulled from a pool at a popular Kansas City water park last week has died, the park’s owner said Tuesday.

Oceans of Fun employees pulled the girl from the Coconut Cove pool on July 5 after she was seen to be in distress, according to a statement from Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., which owns the water park.

Fire department responders arrived and continued to care for the girl, who was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

Cedar Fair announced Tuesday that the girl had died. The company did not reply to a request for further information, including the girl’s name.

Law enforcement officials said the girl was younger than 10 years old, according to KCTV.

loans for bad credit quick loans payday loans near me payday loans online
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit quick loans payday loans near me payday loans online
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert