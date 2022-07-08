Clear
95 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/8/2022

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Wall Street is closing out a winning week with a sputtering finish on Friday, as stocks waffled following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. jobs market.

The S&P 500 closed slightly lower after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day.

A surprisingly strong jobs report showed that employers are continuing to hire despite worries about a possible recession. But the data also likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates sharply. Treasury yields rose. Despite its weak finish, the S&P 500 delivered just its third winning week in the last 14.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.24 points, or 0.1%, to 3,899.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.40 points, or 0.1%, to 31,388.15.

The Nasdaq rose 13.96 points, or 0.1%, to 11,635.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.24 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,769.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 74.05 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 240.89 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 507.46 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.61 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 866.80 points, or 18.2%.

The Dow is down 5,000.15 points, or 13.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,009.66 points, or 25.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 475.95 points, or 21.2%.

The Associated Press

loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 