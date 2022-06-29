McCormick, Capital One fall; General Mills, Patterson rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

General Mills Inc., up $4.46 to $74.72.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

McCormick & Co., down $1.21 to $85.63.

The spices and seasonings company cut its profit forecast for the year after reporting disappointing second-quarter results.

AeroVironment Inc., down $3.75 to $77.96.

The maker of unmanned aircraft reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Patterson Cos., up $2.95 to $30.91.

The medical supplies maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $1.54 to $4.99.

The home goods retailer reported a much bigger first-quarter loss than analysts’ expected and replaced its CEO.

Pinterest Inc., up 26 cents to $19.96.

The visual social platform named former Google executive Bill Ready as its new CEO to replace Ben Silbermann.

Walt Disney Co., down 27 cents to $95.65.

The theme park operator and entertainment company extended CEO Bob Chapek’s contract for three years.

Capital One Financial Corp., down $2.91 to $105.61.

Banks slipped along with long-term bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.