Harrington holds on to edge Stricker and win US Senior Open

By AP News
Padraig Harrington putts on the eighth hole Saturday, June 25, 2022, during the third round of the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pa. (Joseph Scheller/The Morning Call via AP)

Harrington holds on to edge Stricker and win US Senior Open

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Padraig Harrington is the U.S. Senior Open champion. Steve Stricker made him work for it. Harrington nearly lost all of his five-shot lead at Saucon Valley. But the Irishman delivered in the clutch. Right when it looked like Stricker would tie for the lead with a short birdie chance on the 18th, Harrington made a 30-footer birdie on the 15th to stay in front. Stricker finished with two straight birdies for a 65. Harrington made three good pars with lengthy par putts and closed with a 72. He’s the third straight U.S. Senior Open champion to win in his debut.

