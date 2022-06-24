Wells Fargo, Carnival rise; CalAmp, Lending Tree fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Wells Fargo & Co., up $2.86 to $40.76.
All the nation’s largest banks passed “stress tests” to determine whether they can withstand a severe economic downturn.
FedEx Corp., up $16.26 to $243.24.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based package delivery giant reported a big jump in profit and sales for its fiscal fourth quarter.
LendingTree Inc., down $4.32 to $50.55.
The online lender said its second-quarter sales and earnings would miss its earlier forecasts.
CarMax Inc., up $6.60 to $98.36.
The operator of used-car dealerships reported higher earnings and sales than Wall Street analysts were anticipating.
Zendesk Inc., up $16.22 to $74.17.
The provider of customer support software agreed to be bought by an investor group in a deal that values the company at about $10.2 billion.
CalAmp Corp., down $2.19 to $4.99.
The software and cloud services company reported a much bigger loss and lower sales than analysts were expecting.
Carnival Corp. up $1.20 to $10.85.
Despite reporting quarterly results that fell short of estimates, the cruise operator said bookings were picking up rapidly.
Seagen Inc., up $5.33 to $179.33.
The Wall Street Journal reported that pharma giant Merck is pushing ahead with a possible acquisition of the biotech company.