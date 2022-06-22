Clear
Gold for teenage stars McIntosh, Popovici at swimming worlds

By AP News
Gold medalist David Popovici of Romania poses with his medal after the Men 100m Freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh has won the women’s 200-meter butterfly for her first title at the world swimming championships. The 15-year-old McIntosh beat three Olympic medalists to the title. The 17-year-old Romanian David Popovici has won the men‘s 100-meter freestyle to add to the 200 freestyle he won on Monday. Two-time defending champion Caeleb Dressel of the U.S. didn’t race after withdrawing from the rest of the competition with an unspecified medical condition. Léon Marchand won the men’s 200 individual medley and the United States finished first in the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay.

By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer

