Rossi fastest at Road America to earn first pole since 2019

By AP News
Alexander Rossi (27) races during the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto race on Belle Isle in Detroit, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Alexander Rossi won the pole for Sunday’s race at Road America as he tries to snap a 44-race victory drought at the track where he earned his last victory. Rossi’s last victory was at Road America in 2019. His last pole was also in 2019. Josef Newgarden qualified second. Rossi has been on a push since the Indianapolis 500 and finished second to Will Power last weekend at Belle Isle. He confirmed last week that he’s leaving Andretti Autosport at the end of the season to drive for Arrow McLaren SP.

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

