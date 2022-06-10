46 frat members at UNH accused of student hazing

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Police have issued arrest warrants charging 46 fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire with student hazing stemming from an event in April.

The allegations are directed at members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity’s New Hampshire Beta Chapter, Durham police said Friday in a news release.

Police said they investigated the allegations involving new members of the fraternity at the SAE chapter house on April 13.

The warrants were issued June 7. Student hazing is a misdemeanor.

A UNH spokesperson said Friday the school was made aware of the incident by the fraternity’s national headquarters, and immediately notified the local police.

“We have cooperated with police throughout the investigation and the fraternity was interim suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation,” Erika Mantz said in a statement Friday. “We take any allegation of hazing very seriously, and now that the police investigation is complete, we will be initiating a formal conduct process.”

The national fraternity organization said it paused its investigation after the police started their own, and that it is cooperating with local authorities.

“Sigma Alpha Epsilon denounces all acts of hazing and misconduct that do not represent the Fraternity’s values defined by our creed, The True Gentleman,” Dave Pascarella, manager of communications, said in a statement.