Man arrested in Nebraska crash that killed 2, injured 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A young man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter and driving under the influence related to a Memorial Day weekend crash in Lincoln that killed two women and injured 20 bystanders, police said.

Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha, turned himself in to Lincoln police, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

The crash happened the night of May 29 along a Lincoln thoroughfare as a crowd watched classic cars cruise down the street. Investigators said information gleaned from Stark’s crashed car showed he had been driving nearly 90 mph (145 kph) before colliding with another car.

Stark’s case did not appear in online court records Tuesday and it wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. The Lancaster County prosecutor’s office did not immediately return a call Tuesday seeking comment.

Police had earlier said that Stark tested positive for marijuana use after the crash, but a breath test for alcohol use was negative.

The crash killed two women in the other car: driver Emily Siebenhor, 20, and passenger Edith Hermosillo, 22. The impact sent both cars onto the sidewalk, where they struck a crowd of onlookers watching the cruising event.

Two of the injured bystanders remained hospitalized Tuesday morning, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.

Police have said neither of the cars in the crash was involved in the cruising event in Lincoln, about 46 miles (74 kilometers) southeast of Omaha.