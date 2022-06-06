US files 4th labor complaint on Mexican workers’ rights

The United States on Monday filed its fourth labor complaint about purourted violations of union organizing rights in Mexico.

The complaint was filed under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact, which requires that Mexico enforce a law that says employees are allowed to freely choose the union that represents them. For decades, undemocratic, pro-company unions kept wages in Mexico low by reaching behind-the-scenes deals with employers.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said the latest complaint involves a union representation fight at a car parts factory in northern Mexico.

The complaint says the United States found “credible evidence” that workers at the Teksid Hierro automotive parts plant were being denied the right to freely choose which union will represent them.

Calls to Teksid went unanswered Monday.

The foundry plant is in Frontera, a town near the city of Monclova in the northern border state of Coahuila. There is a drive by the Mexican mine and steel workers’ union — one of the country’s most combative — to replace an old-guard union at the plant.

The three previous U.S. labor complaints filed against Mexico under the trade pact also involved efforts to replace old-guard unions. Those complaints alleged unfair tactics were used by old-guard union to stave off independent labor groups, which eventually won the organizing battles.