Zumiez, Tesla fall; Okta, Calavo Growers rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., up $40.43 to $74.59.
Bristol Myers Squibb is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $4.1 billion.
Calavo Growers Inc., up $4.65 to $37.84.
The avocado grower’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Okta, Inc., up $4.70 to $98.38.
The cloud identity management company raised its earnings forecast for the year.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc., up 81 cents to $12.79.
The clothing retailer announced an accelerated stock buyback program.
Chegg Inc., up 72 cents to $21.14.
The provider of online textbook rental services announced a $1 billion increase in its securities buyback program.
Zumiez Inc., down $3.01 to $31.16.
The clothing retailer gave investors a weak financial forecast.
Tesla Inc., down $71.45 to $703.55.
The electric vehicle maker’s CEO, Elon Musk, has reportedly expressed worries about the economy and the possible need to cut staff.
Kohl’s Corp., up 30 cents to $41.48.
The department store operator has reportedly received buyout offers from Sycamore Partners and Franchise Group.