Jimmie Johnson wrecks late in Indianapolis 500 debut

By AP News
Driver Jimmie Johnson, right, gets a hug before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson said a few prayers when he wrecked late in his Indianapolis 500 debut with his teammate in the lead. The worst-case scenario after his No. 48 car slammed into the wall, spewed debris over the track and ground the race to a 12-minute, red-flag halt would have been a blown chance at the checkered flag for Marcus Ericsson. Instead, the wreck only spoiled Johnson’s race — Ericsson held on after the delay and pulled away for the Indy 500 win for Chip Ganassi Racing.

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

