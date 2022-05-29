Clear
Gervonta Davis stops Romero in 6th, retains lightweight belt

By AP News
The referee restrains Gervonta Davis, left, after he knocked down Rolando Romero during the sixth round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. Davis won in the sixth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gervonta Davis regained his knockout power and retained his lightweight title after stopping Rolando Romero in the sixth round. Davis landed a crushing left hand near the corner and Romero fell forward into the ropes. He struggled and got up but was wobbly the whole way, and referee David Fields ended the fight. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) had to go the distance in his last win for only the second time in his career, and Romero said that showed the three-division champion was vulnerable. If Davis was, it wasn’t for long. Romero lost for the first time in 15 pro fights.

By BRIAN MAHONEY
AP Sports Writer

