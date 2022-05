Don’t count Montoya out, he’s only at Indianapolis to win View Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya is back for the seventh time and he’s an enigma in the field. He has not tried much in the lead-up to Sunday’s race. The 46-year-old Colombian says not to underestimate him. He says he’s only at Indy because he believes he can win. He will start 30th on Sunday.

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer