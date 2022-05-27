Cloudy
Texas A&M blanks Florida in SEC tourney after rain delay

By AP News

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Austin Bost hit a three-run shot for one of Texas A&M’s four homers and the No. 2 seed Aggies beat Florida 10-0 on Thursday in the SEC Tournament after a rain delay.

Texas A&M (36-17) is scheduled to play No. 11 seed Alabama on Friday. Florida (36-21) faces No. 3 seed Arkansas.

Texas A&M starter Micah Dallas (5-3) had four strikeouts through two innings and finished with seven after five innings. Joseph Menefee added four punchouts in two innings before the 10-run rule in the seventh.

Trevor Werner’s two-run homer opened the scoring in the third inning and Ryan Targac started a seven-run sixth with a solo shot. Jordan Thompson added two-run homer in the seventh before Bost gave A&M a 10-run lead.

Jac Caglianone produced Florida’s only hit — a single in the second inning. Freshman Brandon Neely (3-2) allowed three earned runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

