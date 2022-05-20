Clear
Tillman, Wright, Carter-Vickers get looks for US Cup roster

By AP News
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Chelsea won the match 1-0. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Malik Tillman, Haji Wright, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Djordje Mihailovic are joining the U.S. national team for four World Cup prep matches next month. It shows open spots remain on what is expected to be a 26-man roster in November. The 19-year-old Tillman plays for Bayern Munich and is switching affiliation from Germany. The 24-year-old Wright is on a scoring run in the Turkish league. Those two are among the players who could make their U.S. debuts, along with Borussia Mönchengladbach outside back Joe Scally.

By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer

