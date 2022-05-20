Tillman, Wright, Carter-Vickers get looks for US Cup roster View Photo

Malik Tillman, Haji Wright, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Djordje Mihailovic are joining the U.S. national team for four World Cup prep matches next month. It shows open spots remain on what is expected to be a 26-man roster in November. The 19-year-old Tillman plays for Bayern Munich and is switching affiliation from Germany. The 24-year-old Wright is on a scoring run in the Turkish league. Those two are among the players who could make their U.S. debuts, along with Borussia Mönchengladbach outside back Joe Scally.

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer