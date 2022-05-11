Callaway, Alcon rise; Wendy’s, Fiverr International fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Alcon AG, up $4.54 to $69.83.
The maker of eye care products reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., up $4.58 to $35.65.
The discount supermarket chain raised its profit and revenue forecasts.
Celsius Holdings Inc., up $6.11 to $47.42.
The energy drink maker’s first-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Callaway Golf Co., up $1.84 to $19.80.
The maker of golf equipment and accessories handily beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.
Wendy’s Co., down $2.03 to $16.07.
The hamburger chain’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Fiverr International Ltd., down $10.48 to $30.39.
The online marketplace for freelance services cut its revenue forecast for the year.
H&R Block Inc., up $4.64 to $28.41.
The tax preparer beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Yeti Holdings Inc., down 15 cents to $43.82.
The maker of coolers and thermoses held up better than the broader market after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.