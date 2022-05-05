Clear
75 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Possible tornado causes damage outside Oklahoma City

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — A suspected tornado touched down outside Oklahoma City on Wednesday, causing what appeared from televised reports to be minor damage and briefly trapping some people who were later rescued, authorities said.

Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley told KOCO-TV that there were reports of people trapped because of the damage in the community of Seminole, but crews were able to get them out. Seminole is a city of about 7,500 people located about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Haley said he was unaware of any injuries.

KOCO-TV showed video footage of damaged homes with exposed attics and insulation blown out.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 