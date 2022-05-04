Dallas toddler mauled by coyote on front porch, hospitalized

DALLAS (AP) — A 2-year-old child has been hospitalized in critical condition after being mauled by a coyote Tuesday on the front porch of the child’s Dallas home, police said.

The attack happened about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood just north of White Rock Lake in Dallas.

A police officer responding to the call spotted the coyote in a park near the child’s home and opened fire on the animal, which retreated into nearby woods, according to a police statement.

It was unknown if the officer wounded the animal, but an active search with a game warden began, police said. Police are warning neighborhood residents that the coyote should be considered extremely dangerous.

Such coyote attacks on humans are uncommon, said Mike Bodenchuk, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for animal research.

“They are not just rare, they are exceedingly rare,” Kieschnick said.

Neighbors have told state wildlife officials that the attacking coyote and others have been foraging food, such as pet food and meal deliveries left on porches, said Sam Kieschnick, an urban wildlife biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. But Kieschnick said that despite thousands of human encounters with coyotes of which he was aware, only two involved attacks.