Police: 2 in biker gangs fatally shot outside Tennessee bar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two members of motorcycle gangs were fatally shot during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of a Tennessee bar Friday night, police said.

According to Knoxville police, a preliminary investigation determined that a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club were killed in the shooting outside Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill.

Another member of the Outlaws and another member of the Pagans were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds that weren’t life-threatening, authorities said. Another man with unknown affiliation went to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound that also was not life-threatening, officials said.

No suspects had been arrested or identified as of Saturday afternoon. Police did not identify the people who were shot.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.