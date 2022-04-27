Mostly Cloudy
3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

By AP News
Authorities investigate a shooting at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Biloxi, Miss. The fatal shooting at the hotel on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast has police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away. Gulfport police said the suspect was holed up inside a business Wednesday and officers had shut down access to the area.(Jesse Lieberman/The Sun Herald via AP)

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.

Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.

Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.

Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi — before police caught up with him, police said.

