Signature Bank, Johnson & Johnson rise; Acadia, Netgear fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Johnson & Johnson, up $5.42 to $183.08.

The health care giant beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts and raised its dividend.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $6.52 to $42.20.

The dental products maker fired its CEO without giving a reason and issued a profit forecast for the current quarter that was far below analysts’ estimates.

Netgear Inc., down 77 cents to $22.37.

The networking equipment company warned investors that its first-quarter revenue will fall short of prior forecasts.

Super Micro Computer Inc., up $8.04 to $44.65.

The server technology company said it expected to report far higher earnings for its recently completed quarter than it previously estimated.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., down 69 cents to $21.72.

The drug developer reported disappointing results for a study on a potential pain treatment.

Signature Bank, up $21.59 to $288.20.

The bank’s first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

American Campus Communities Inc., up $7.22 to $64.80.

Blackstone is buying the student housing developer for about $12.8 billion, including debt.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. up $3.88 to $59.14.

The gene testing technology company gave investors an encouraging first-quarter revenue update.