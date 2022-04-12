Baltimore’s top prosecutor announces reelection bid in video

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced plans Tuesday to seek reelection as she awaits trial on federal criminal charges stemming from her purchase of two Florida vacation homes.

Mosby released a campaign video that combines aerial views of the city with her interacting with residents and a number of local and national leaders, interspersed with newspaper headlines and video excerpts. She tells viewers Baltimore has seen good days and bad days in recent years, but the one constant has been “the unwavering resilience” of the people who call it home.

The video closes with Mosby walking down a street with her family followed by a group of people applauding and standing behind a campaign banner.

Mosby was scheduled to go to trial on May 2 on charges of making false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and purchase the vacation homes. A federal judge last week granted a request by Mosby to postpone the trial, now set for Sept. 19.

Mosby, a Democrat who’s served two terms, didn’t appear as a candidate on the Maryland Board of Elections website Tuesday. Candidates have until Friday to file to enter the primary election, scheduled for July 19.