Plantronics, STAAR Surgical rise; Barclays, Citigroup fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Plantronics Inc., up $13.79 to $39.99.
HP is buying the headset maker in a $3.3 billion deal.
Staar Surgical Co., up $7.76 to $80.71.
U.S. regulators approved the company’s implantable lens product for nearsightedness.
Neenah Inc., up $1.99 to $40.20.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International is buying the paper producer.
Huntsman Corp., up $1.91 to $37.89.
The chemical company doubled its stock buyback program to $2 billion.
Barclays Plc., down 96 cents to $8.09.
The financial holding company warned investors of a loss due to its selling of more structured notes than it had registered for sale.
ConocoPhillips, down $4 to $103.50.
Energy stocks fell as oil prices slumped.
Hasbro Inc., down $1.05 to $83.83.
The maker of G.I. Joe and other toys reportedly rejected a settlement deal with Alta Fox over a potential proxy fight.
Citigroup Inc., down 82 cents to $55.92.
Bond yields fell and weighed down bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.