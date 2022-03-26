Clear
75.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed Saturday evening, killing one person, officials said.

Boston Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was killed and a second person was transported to an area hospital, WCVB-TV reported.

Multiple floors of the Government Center garage came down after a crane collapsed on areas that were under construction, crews on scene told the station.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told WCVB-TV that the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him.

Boston police officers, firefighters and emergency service personnel, and state police troopers all responded to assist.

“Companies working at a partial building collapse at 1 Congress St.,” the Boston Fire Department tweeted.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 