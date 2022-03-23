Family: South Carolina woman mauled by dogs; arms amputated

HONEA PATH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman had her arms amputated after being mauled by three dogs as she walked down a road, her family said.

Kyleen Waltman, 38, was attacked Monday morning while walking to her home in Honea Path, her sister, Shenna Green, told news outlets.

Green said Waltman, a mother of three, was still being attcked when a man found her in a ditch. Green said the man had to get a gun and shoot it in the air to get the dogs off of her.

Waltman was airlifted with serious injuries to a hospital. She had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed after the attack, her family said.

“She didn’t deserve it. She was a good person. She helped everybody,” Green said.

According to Green, the dogs live in the area and there is a ‘Beware of Dogs’ sign on the property. The dogs have been seized by animal control for Abbeville County, where the attack occurred, authorities said.

“She has a long road ahead of her and will need medical and financial help,” the family said an online post requesting prayers and donations.

Capt. Tripp Crosby said the incident remains under investigation.