Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining

By AP News
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, right, and former President Bill Clinton, left, arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. Hillary Clinton said Tuesday, March 22, 2022, that she has tested positive for COVID, with “mild" symptoms. On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine" and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get vaccine and booster shots.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

