Mom charged in 5-year-old son’s death enters no-contest plea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman charged in the disappearance and death of her 5-year-son entered a no-contest plea as jurors were being selected for her trial.

The plea on Wednesday means Krystal Daniels accepted a conviction without admitting guilt on charges of aggravated child abuse, conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse, filing a false report and tampering with evidence, news outlets reported. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

She and her husband, Joseph Daniels, were charged in connection to the April 2018 disappearance of their 5-year-old son, Joe Clyde Daniels, whose body has not been found. Joseph Daniels was convicted by a jury last year of murder and sentenced to 51 years in prison.

During the hearing, prosecuting District Attorney Ray Crouch said the state would attempt to show Krystal Daniels witnessed her husband beating the boy and conspired with him to tell police he had gone missing.