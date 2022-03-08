Stitch Fix: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted net revenue of $516.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $516 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Stitch Fix said it expects revenue in the range of $485 million to $500 million.

