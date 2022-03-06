Police: Man killed after ramming Seattle federal building

SEATTLE (AP) — A man was shot and killed by police officers Saturday night after ramming his car into a federal building in downtown Seattle and reportedly firing a rifle, police said.

Gunshots were reported before police arrived at the building, police said in a statement. The man was armed when officers arrived and officers fired at him for reasons that are still under investigation, police said.

Police officers and medics from the Seattle Fire Department tried to save the man but he died at the scene, police said.

The shooting is being investigated by the department’s Force Investigation Team, which examines shootings involving police officers.