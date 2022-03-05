Cloudy
46.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stolen box of human heads investigated by Denver police

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DENVER (AP) — Denver police are investigating the theft of a box containing human heads from a parked freight company truck, officials said Saturday.

The box was being transported for medical research purposes, police said in an email.

Someone broke into the truck while it was parked between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, Denver television station KDVR reported.

The blue-and-white box was marked with a label that said “Exempt Human Specimen,” police said. A dolly was also stolen from the truck.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday and investigators asked anyone who finds the box to call police.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 