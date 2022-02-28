Clear
Officials: 2 Tabor College students killed in Kansas crash

By AP News

HILLSBORO, Kan. (AP) — Two Tabor College students from California have died in a crash near Hillsboro in central Kansas, authorities there said.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday on a rural road south of Hillsboro, television station KAKE reported.

First responders who arrived on the scene of the crash found Johnethon Aviles, of Paso Robles, California, and Christopher Castillo, of Tustin, California, dead at the scene. Both were students at Tabor College, located in Hillsboro.

A third Tabor student who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

