Firefighters battle flames at elementary school in Richmond

By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Firefighters are battling flames at William Fox Elementary School in Richmond, authorities said.

WWBT-TV reported that fire crews were called at about 11 p.m. The fire department has not yet released any information about the fire.

“I’m heartbroken to share that Fox ES is on fire. I’m on site with Principal Jacobs. RFD is doing their very best to contain it. I’ll share more information once I have it. Please keep the Fox community in your prayers tonight,” Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said on Twitter.

The school is located in the Fan District in Richmond. According to its website, the school was built in 1911.

