Marshall, Old Dominion, S. Miss choose early C-USA exit

By AP News
Marshall takes on Middle Tennessee during an NCAA men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi say they plan to end their affiliations with Conference USA a year early in order to join the Sun Belt. The three schools issued separate but similar statements Friday that they’ll stop participating in Conference USA effective June 30. The three announced last year they’d be joining the Sun Belt by July 2023 along with James Madison. Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss first told the conference in December of their intentions not to participate after the current school year. Conference USA says it expects its members to meet their contractual obligations.

