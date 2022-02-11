Pre-designed homes manufacturer to build facility in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A California manufacturer of pre-designed homes plans to build a $40 million facility in southern West Virginia, creating at least 150 jobs, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.

Omnis Building Technologies makes pre-engineered, concrete-insulated units for up to 1,600-square-foot (453 cubic-meter) homes that are shipped and assembled on site in only a few days. Justice said in a statement that the Santa Barbara, California, company will build a $40 million facility in Bluefield to manufacture housing materials.

Omnis President Jonathan Hodson said the Bluefield location was desirable for its access by rail and truck. The site is located off Interstate 77.

It’s the fourth economic development announcement by the state this year.

Last month, Justice announced that a North Carolina steelmaker will build a $2.7 billion mill in Mason County, a Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will produce buses in South Charleston, and that a public-private health care partnership will launch a products preparedness center in Morgantown. Those projects are expected to create up to 1,125 jobs.