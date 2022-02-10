Cop critically injured in shooting on Arizona reservation

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of a Native American reservation in Arizona were told to stay inside their homes as authorities searched Thursday for a suspect who opened fire at tribal police officers, critically injuring one of them, authorities said.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on the Yavapai-Apache Nation in the Verde Valley region of north-central Arizona when officers responded to a report of gunfire. The suspect got out of a vehicle, “fled on foot and began shooting at the officers,” tribal officials said in a statement.

Residents were told to stay in their homes until the suspect is caught and bus service was canceled for two areas of the reservation.

“The subject is considered armed and dangerous and the public is asked to stay out of the area until the search has ended,” the tribal statement said.

The officer was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital and was in critical but stable condition, officials said. Authorities did not identify the officer and did not make public a description of the suspect.

The Yavapai-Apache tribe is headquartered in the town of Camp Verde, north of Phoenix.