Amazon, Snap rise; Ford, Clorox fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Amazon.com Inc., up $375.88 to $3,152.79.
The online retailer’s fourth-quarter profit surged and handily beat Wall Street forecasts.
Snap Inc., up $14.41 to $38.91.
The owner of the disappearing message platform Snapchat reported a surprise quarterly profit.
Pinterest Inc., up $2.74 to $27.25.
The digital pinboard and shopping tool company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Ford Motor Co., down $1.93 to $17.96.
The automaker’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Clorox Co., down $23.93 to $141.41.
The maker of bleach and other household products slashed its profit forecast for its fiscal year as it faces higher costs.
Skechers USA Inc., up $2.73 to $44.43.
The shoe company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Columbia Sportswear Co., up $4.54 to $94.59.
The maker of outdoor gear handily beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Royal Caribbean Group, down $3.78 to $75.58.
The cruise line’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street had forecast.