Prim, Mosely guide Missouri State past Southern Illinois

By AP News

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Gaige Prim and Isiaih Mosley scored 22 points apiece and Missouri State breezed to a 69-54 victory over Southern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Prim knocked down 9 of 11 shots and Mosley made all eight of his free throws for the Bears (17-7, 8-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Lu’Cye Patterson grabbed 10 rebounds as Missouri State controlled the boards by a 38-23 margin.

Lance Jones led the Salukis (11-12, 4-7) with 14 points.

