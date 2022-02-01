Clear
Man charged in 3 deaths after bodies found in Oklahoma

By AP News

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — A man faces murder charges after authorities found the bodies of his girlfriend and two other people buried in northeastern Oklahoma.

Robert Edwin Lewis, 61, of Stilwell faces three first-degree murder charges for the deaths of his girlfriend, Deanna Tippey of Cherokee County, Oklahoma, and Quinley Lamb and Brian Shackleford from Sharp County, Arkansas. Court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on Lewis’ behalf.

Authorities found the bodies on Friday and Saturday after Lamb’s brother and Lewis’ ex-girlfriend reported that they had found a woman’s body in a shallow grave on land owned by Lewis, according to an affidavit.

Lewis’ ex-wife told police that she and Lamb’s brother were searching for Lamb after Lewis told her that three people she asked about, including two of the victims, “were gone and won’t be seen again,” the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Lewis was arrested Friday at a casino in Tahlequah and drew a map to the bodies for authorities.

