Asberry lifts Texas State past Texas-Arlington 58-53

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Caleb Asberry had 15 points as Texas State defeated Texas-Arlington 58-53 on Saturday.

Isiah Small had 10 rebounds for Texas State (13-6, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference).

David Azore had 23 points for the Mavericks (9-12, 5-5).

The Bobcats evened the season series against the Mavericks. Texas-Arlington defeated Texas State 70-58 last Thursday.

