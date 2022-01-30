Clear
Asberry lifts Texas State past Texas-Arlington 58-53

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Caleb Asberry had 15 points as Texas State defeated Texas-Arlington 58-53 on Saturday.

Isiah Small had 10 rebounds for Texas State (13-6, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference).

David Azore had 23 points for the Mavericks (9-12, 5-5).

The Bobcats evened the season series against the Mavericks. Texas-Arlington defeated Texas State 70-58 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

