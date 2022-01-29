Clear
59.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

When Boston’s been buried: History’s biggest snowstorms

Sponsored by:
By AP News
A group of pedestrians on a bridge over the Charles River gesture to where the Boston skyline should be visible during a storm that was projected to bring up to two feet of snow to the region, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

When Boston’s been buried: History’s biggest snowstorms

Photo Icon View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — A look at the biggest snowfalls on record in the Boston area, according to the National Weather Service, whose records date to 1891. Saturday’s storm could drop more than 2 feet of snow and make its way into the record books. The weather service takes its official measurements at Boston’s Logan International Airport:

___

Feb. 17-18, 2003: 27.6 inches (70.1 centimeters)

Feb. 6-7, 1978: 27.1 inches (68.8 centimeters)

March 31-April 1, 1997: 25.4 inches (64.5 centimeters)

Feb. 8-9, 2013: 24.9 inches (63.2 centimeters)

Jan. 26-27, 2015: 24.4 inches (61.9 centimeters)

Feb. 16-17, 2003: 23.6 inches (59.9 centimeters)

Jan. 22-23, 2005: 22.5 inches (57.1 centimeters)

Jan. 26-28, 2015: 22.3 inches (56.6 centimeters)

Feb. 9, 2015: 22.2 inches (56.4 centimeters)

Jan. 20-21, 1978: 21.4 inches (54.3 centimeters)

___

Source: National Weather Service

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 